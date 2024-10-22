GCB Bank launches ‘Go Beyond’ campaign

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

GCB Bank PLC launched its "Customer Experience Campaign" dubbed "Go Beyond," focusing on enhancing customer experience, particularly for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).



The bank organized a workshop featuring health screenings and business training in partnership with KPMG, covering areas like business management, finance, and technology.



The Executive Head of Retail, Mr. Sina Kamagate, emphasized the importance of record-keeping, tax filing, and networking for MSEs.



Additionally, GCB introduced its Value Added Package (VAP) to further support Ghana’s MSEs and promote growth within the sector.