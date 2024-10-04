GCB Bank supports national diabetes centre at Korle Bu

Business News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

GCB Bank has demonstrated its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by donating and installing air conditioners at the National Diabetes Management & Research Centre in Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



This initiative aims to enhance comfort for both patients and healthcare workers. Established in 1995, the Centre focuses on diabetes management, training, and research.



GCB Bank's Head of Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Patricia Kwasi-Kumah, emphasized that the donation aligns with the bank’s broader CSR strategy.



Dr. Yacoba Atiase, Head of the Centre, expressed gratitude, highlighting the importance of a conducive environment for patient care and the proper functioning of medical equipment.