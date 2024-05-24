GCB Bank to Transform Cashew Sector with Innovative Financial and Technology Solutions

Business News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: GNA

At the 3i Africa Summit, GCB Bank PLC's Deputy Managing Director of Operations, Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, presented the bank's strategic vision to transform Ghana's cashew sector using innovative financial solutions and technology.



GCB aims to reduce financing risks and attract significant investment by fostering multi-stakeholder engagements. Highlighting the sector's economic potential despite its challenges, Lamptey emphasized the role of technology in enhancing productivity and reducing risks through precision agriculture, smart irrigation, and blockchain supply chain management.



GCB Bank is committed to supporting the sector's sustainable growth, entrepreneurship, and innovation by providing tailored financial solutions and fostering a collaborative ecosystem.