GEA supports 207 MSMEs with GH₵28m

Business News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), under the World Bank-funded Ghana Economic Transformation Programme (GETP), awarded a GH₵28.34 million grant to 270 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), focusing on youth, women, and persons with disabilities.



The initiative aims to boost MSME growth through technical support, financial management, and machinery acquisition.



GEA CEO, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, emphasized its transformative impact, with prior cohorts benefiting over 1,600 businesses.



The World Bank and the government aim to support MSME growth, create jobs, and drive sustainable economic development through technical assistance and funding.