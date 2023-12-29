GIFEC lists its trailblazing achievements in 2023

Business News of Friday, 29 December 2023

Dedicated to its noble mission, the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), operating under the Ministry of Communications, executed various innovative programs and initiatives throughout 2023.



At the forefront were the Rural Connectivity Programme (RCP) and the Rural Telephony Project (RTP), strategic endeavors to extend mobile and internet services to regions where existing operators faced constraints.



Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as UMTS 900 Rural Star, solar-powered sites, and satellite hubs, GIFEC successfully erected 1,010 sites, with 569 already operational, as part of the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project (GRT&DIP).



The commitment to comprehensive connectivity was further exemplified through the use of Aerial Fibre to backhaul Rural Telephony Sites, addressing challenges in hard-to-reach areas. Simultaneously, the Satellite Hub initiative ensured mobile and internet connectivity in regions marked by difficult topography.



GIFEC's dedication to fostering digital literacy and empowerment took tangible form in the Cyberlabs Programme. With the establishment of 90 Cyberlabs, the organization placed a special emphasis on the Girls in ICT Programme.



E-assessments conducted in over 120 schools, the maintenance of 183 Cyberlabs, and the creation of seven new Community ICT Centres (CICs) in the Eastern and Northern Regions underscored GIFEC's commitment to bridging the digital divide.



The ICT Capacity Building and Skills Development Programme marked another milestone, transcending conventional boundaries to train over 17,000 individuals in 2023.



Collaboration with international entities like ITU, NORAD, and Cisco enabled the establishment of 30 coding clubs, specialized training for visually impaired individuals, and a robust Girls in ICT Project. The ripple effect extended to teacher training and community coding clubs, empowering educators and fostering digital literacy among children.



In the realm of Digital Acceleration, the Ghana Digital Acceleration Programme (GDAP) took center stage. By providing Fibre-Connected Free WiFi at 120 CICs over four years, GIFEC aims to significantly enhance digital access, concurrently reducing reliance on the National Grid through the incorporation of solar panels.



The organization's dedication to long-term impact was epitomized by the establishment of 17 Sustainability Management Committees (SMCs). These committees serve as a testament to GIFEC's commitment to ensuring the lasting success and impact of its initiatives.



All these and more were amplified on Thursday, December 28, 2024, when GIFEC administrator Prince Ofosu Sefah and his team met the media.





