GIP Ghana invests in Fido Micro Credit to boost financial inclusion

Growth Investment Partners (GIP) Ghana LTD, established by British International Investment, has invested in Fido Micro Credit LTD to boost financial inclusion in Ghana.

GIP, which provides flexible capital to SMEs, has made this its second investment since 2023.

Fido, a digital lender since 2014, has disbursed over 3 million microloans and targets underserved populations, including low-income workers and female borrowers.

This investment will help Fido expand its reach, especially among micro-businesses and the unbanked.

GIP's support aims to enhance economic opportunities and financial education, reflecting the growing digital financial services sector in Ghana.

