GIP Invests in Truecoco to support sustainable agricultural growth, industrial carbon removal, and local community development

Business News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Growth Investment Partners (GIP) Ghana LTD, backed by British International Investment, has invested in Truecoco Ghana Limited, enhancing its soybean processing and launching a carbon capture biochar project.



This initiative aims to support community development, environmental sustainability, and local economic growth.



Truecoco, which works with over 4,000 smallholder farmers, focuses on responsible sourcing and sustainable practices.



The biochar project, utilizing discarded coconut husks, aligns with Ghana’s climate targets and addresses six UN Sustainable Development Goals.



GIP's investment underscores its commitment to fostering growth in Ghana's SME sector and enhancing agricultural value chains.