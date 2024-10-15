GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star set to accelerate world’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) economy...

Business News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: APO Group

GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the world’s largest tech and startup event, takes place in Dubai from October 14-18, with over 6,500 companies, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from 180+ countries.



The event focuses on AI-driven technologies, IoT, and data, positioning the UAE as a global AI hub. Highlights include the Data Centre Symposium and the launch of AI Everything Global 2025.



Expand North Star, the world's largest startup and investment show, runs concurrently, connecting founders with investors.



The event sees record-breaking international participation, with notable attendees including European countries, Latin American nations, and global tech giants.