GNCCI and GIZ collaborate to boost Ghanaian SMEs for AfCFTA opportunities

Business News of Sunday, 21 July 2024

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has partnered with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to enhance the capacity of Ghanaian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).



This strategic collaboration aims to help SMEs leverage opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



In 2023, GNCCI launched a specialised training programme to provide businesses with opportunities



Training sessions were conducted in various locations including Accra, Tema, Wa, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tarkwa, Cape Coast, and Koforidua, covering essential topics such as AfCFTA rules of origin, export and import procedures, Incoterms, export financing, and trade negotiation. The programme saw 1,500 participants.



Additionally, 50 SMEs were selected for further training and provided with machinery and manufacturing tools to boost productivity. An independent GIZ consultant evaluated these SMEs to ensure they could effectively exploit AfCFTA opportunities.



On June 4, 2024, GNCCI held a presentation ceremony to donate equipment to 15 selected member firms, including heavy-duty sewing machines, dehydrators, filling machines, grinders, and juicers. Dr. Clement Osie-Amoako, President of GNCCI, highlighted that access to this equipment will enable SMEs to scale production, maintain quality, and meet larger demands, crucial for success in AfCFTA's competitive market.



Beneficiaries include Gabicraft Ventures, Fegoe Remy Enterprise, Eazzy Cuisine, Agape Moringa Processing Enterprise, Danikom Trading, Rosswood Limited, Saliscom Limited, Ifok Handmade Limited, Joeash Leather Works, Lili-Pat Yeenu Ventures, Raphal Delight, Bio-Tropical Products Company Limited, and Ohu Farms Limited.