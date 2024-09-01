You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 01Article 1976123

Business News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

GOIL inaugurates three water projects in Ekumfi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

These facilities will provide over 400 pupils with access to potable water These facilities will provide over 400 pupils with access to potable water

GOIL PLC, in collaboration with the Soroptimist Club of Accra, has inaugurated three borehole projects in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

The projects, which include overhead tanks and pipelines, were constructed for the Egyankwaa Owuwa Basic School, Eyisam Basic School, and the Ekumfi Twa Community.

These facilities will provide over 400 pupils, teachers, and community members with access to potable water, even during the dry season.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment