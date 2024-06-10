You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 10Article 1948562
business

Business News of Monday, 10 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GOIL maintains dividend despite 56% profit decline amid rising costs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A GOIL fuel station A GOIL fuel station

GOIL PLC, an indigenous Oil Marketing Company, has opted to maintain a dividend payment of GH¢0.056 per share for 2023 despite a significant profit drop of 56%, Graphic Business reports.

The company's profits fell from GH¢123.9 million in 2022 to GH¢54.7 million in 2023, attributed to rising finance and operational costs. Finance costs increased by 196%, while operational costs grew

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment