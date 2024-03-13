GPHA partners with CILT to train 30 machine operators

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Learning and Development School, in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), has trained 30 machine operators to enhance operations at the ports.



The 30 forms the first badge of the partnership, which aims at empowering individuals with machine operations skills to excel and address the skills-gap in the maritime sector.



It also shows GPHA’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of operational excellence and safety, while recognizing the vital role of skilled machine operators in the discharge of their duties at Ghana’s ports.



Mr Kwabena Adu Safo, the General Manager in charge of administration, GPHA, during the graduation of the trainees, said the international status of the certifications would enable operators to qualify for jobs in the global maritime industry.



Mr Mark Amoamah, the President of the CILT, said personal and professional development was very important in keeping abreast of the dynamic technology in logistics.



The logistics and transport industry was constantly evolving due to technological advancements, industry best practices, and developments.



It was essential for machine operators to remain flexible, adaptable and continually seek opportunities to enhance their skills, in addition to being abreast of industry trends and practices.



He therefore, encouraged them to explore further training and certification that would deepen their expertise and expand their career opportunities.