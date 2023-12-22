GRA clarifies SML, deal exonerates Finance Minister

Business News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said it followed due process in procuring the services of Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited .



He said the Finance Minister cannot be blamed by the Fourth Estate since the contract went through a genuine PPA process and was duely approved



A statement issued by GRA on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 , said the SML contract, which is performance-based will inject efficiency in revenue assurance services.



“GRA restate that the consolidated contract which is a risk-reward contract seeks to bring efficiency in Revenue Assurance Services provided to GRA. SML per the contract is required to provide resources for the execution of the contract. By implication, if there is no value addition, SML is not paid. In short, the principle of risk and reward is the fulcrum of the contract,” it said.



“The Contract is for five (5) years and is performance-based and approved under Section 40 of the Public Procurement Act, Act 663, 2003. The Board and Management www.gra.gov.ghaffirm that all legal and proper processes were followed in procuring the services of SML.”



“SML solely financed the capital expenditures and cutting-edge technology that is employed in the monitoring and auditing services provided to GRA in the Downstream Petroleum Sector,” the GRA added