GRA collaborates with GAF to establish Customs Marine Unit

Business News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has partnered with the Ghana Armed Forces to establish a Customs Marine Unit, aimed at boosting revenue collection and strengthening national security.



The unit will focus on combating cross-border crimes such as smuggling, terrorism, and money laundering.



GRA Commissioner-General Julie Essiam emphasized the collaboration's role in securing borders and enhancing economic growth.



Chief of Defence Staff Lt. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah highlighted the partnership's contribution to safeguarding Ghana's economic interests and maintaining regional stability.



Key objectives include improving maritime security, enforcing tax laws, and strengthening the GRA-military partnership for national development.