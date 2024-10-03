You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 03Article 1989110

GRA collaborates with GAF to establish Customs Marine Unit

GRA collaborates with GAF to establish Customs Marine Unit

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has partnered with the Ghana Armed Forces to establish a Customs Marine Unit, aimed at boosting revenue collection and strengthening national security.

The unit will focus on combating cross-border crimes such as smuggling, terrorism, and money laundering.

GRA Commissioner-General Julie Essiam emphasized the collaboration's role in securing borders and enhancing economic growth.

Chief of Defence Staff Lt. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah highlighted the partnership's contribution to safeguarding Ghana's economic interests and maintaining regional stability.

Key objectives include improving maritime security, enforcing tax laws, and strengthening the GRA-military partnership for national development.

