GRA dismisses revenue loss rumours, reports 32% revenue increase from e-VAT invoicing pilot

Business News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has refuted rumours alleging significant revenue losses due to the piloting of its electronic Value Added Tax (e-VAT) invoicing system.



Contrary to these claims, GRA stated that the pilot phase has resulted in a notable 32 percent surge in revenue.



Speculations about the system's failure circulated on Wednesday, May 8, prompting GRA to issue a statement through its Communications and Public Affairs Department, denouncing the misinformation.



According to GRA, the pilot phase, involving 50 taxpayers, has concluded with resounding success, yielding a revenue increase of GH¢124 million.



GRA emphasised the effectiveness of the e-VAT system in enhancing revenue collection, combating tax evasion, and fostering transparency in tax administration, as evidenced by the outcomes of the pilot phase.



The statement reaffirmed GRA's commitment to gradually integrate all VAT-registered taxpayers into the e-VAT system, signaling a proactive approach to modernising tax processes and optimising revenue collection mechanisms.