GRA exceeds Its revenue target for the first three quarters of the year - Board Chairman reveals

GRA Board Chairman, Mr. Joe Ghartey, announced that the Authority has exceeded its revenue target for the first three quarters of 2024, marking a historic achievement with a 38.6% growth over 2003.

Speaking at the launch of the Citizen App in Accra, he credited GRA workers for their efforts and highlighted the use of education, engagement, and digitalization, rather than aggressive tactics, to improve tax collection.

He emphasized the positive impact of the Citizen App on future tax collection and commended the GRA for ensuring effective revenue collection during an election year.

