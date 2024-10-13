GRA exceeds revenue target for first three quarters of 2024 – Board Chairman reveals

Business News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Board Chairman, Joe Ghartey, has announced that the Authority exceeded its revenue target for the first three quarters of 2024, calling the achievement "historic."



Speaking at the launch of the Citizen App in Accra, Ghartey attributed the success to a 38.6% growth over the same period in 2023, praising GRA staff for their efforts.

He highlighted the shift from past aggressive tax collection methods to a more "business-friendly" approach, emphasizing the role of education, engagement, and digitalization.



Ghartey also expressed optimism about the Citizen App's potential to enhance tax collection in the future.