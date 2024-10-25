GRA intensifies tax mobilization mechanism to achieve revenue targets

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Newly appointed Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division, Brigadier General Zimbrim Bawah Ayarroga, warned of strict punishments for GRA staff involved in corrupt activities.



At a media forum in Sunyani on October 24, he urged the media to support GRA's efforts to build a trustworthy image by exposing malfeasance with concrete evidence.



Following a regional tour, Ayarroga stressed the importance of professionalism, discipline, and capacity building to improve revenue collection. He encouraged staff to assist traders in meeting tax obligations, underlining tax revenue’s vital role in national development.