GRA launches special initiative for taxpayers to rectify records

Business News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced the commencement of a special initiative allowing taxpayers to rectify their records and disclose undisclosed incomes.



This initiative aims to streamline the declaration and payment of taxes for resident individuals, according to a press release from the GRA.



The GRA encourages all eligible individuals to take advantage of this opportunity to regularize their tax affairs, emphasizing the importance of compliance with tax regulations.



Responding to concerns raised by citizens regarding the tax status of individuals earning incomes abroad, the GRA clarified that the legal definition of a resident individual for tax purposes is outlined in the Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 896), specifically Sections 3 (2) (a), 103, and 111.



According to the GRA, individuals deemed resident for tax purposes include citizens with a permanent home in Ghana who reside in the country throughout the year, as well as those who spend at least 183 days in Ghana within any 12-month period beginning or ending within the year.



Additionally, the GRA clarified that resident individuals also encompass government employees or officials posted abroad and citizens temporarily absent from Ghana for no more than 365 continuous days while maintaining a permanent home in the country.