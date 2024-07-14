You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 14Article 1959929

GRA surpasses 2024 mid-year revenue target

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced surpassing its mid-year revenue target for the 2024 fiscal year.

Joe Ghartey, Chairman of the Board of Directors, congratulated the Commissioner-General, top management, and staff for their exceptional performance in a statement, highlighting this as a "historic achievement."

The accomplishment comes despite the usual difficulties of meeting revenue targets during election years.

