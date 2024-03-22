GRA urges taxpayers to report harassment by officers

Business News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has responded to allegations of harassment leveled against its officers during tax collection, urging taxpayers to report any such incidents for prompt resolution.



The issue came to the forefront during a discussion with members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Accra, where Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia raised concerns about the GRA's approach to tax collection.



Dr. Bawumia accused the Authority of setting unrealistic targets for its officers, leading to alleged harassment of businesses under the pretext of tax collection.



According to Dr. Bawumia, the aggressive tax collection tactics employed by some GRA officers have become a burden on businesses, hindering their operations and growth. This criticism was made in the context of discussions surrounding input for the 2024 elections, as the manifesto committee sought to address issues affecting businesses and taxpayers.



In response to these allegations, Emelia Assan, Assistant Commissioner at the GRA, emphasized the importance of fair and customer-friendly practices among GRA officers. She acknowledged that while some taxpayers may feel harassed by tax officers, it is essential to address such concerns promptly.



Assan reassured taxpayers that the GRA is committed to upholding integrity and fairness in its operations. She urged individuals who believe they are being harassed by GRA officers to report the incidents to their respective tax offices for resolution. Assan highlighted the GRA's ongoing efforts to train officers to be supportive, fair, and customer-friendly in their interactions with taxpayers.



The GRA's stance underscores its commitment to addressing allegations of harassment and ensuring that tax collection processes are conducted transparently and fairly. By encouraging taxpayers to report incidents of harassment, the GRA aims to foster trust and accountability in its operations.



As the GRA works to address these concerns, stakeholders in the business community are hopeful that measures will be implemented to improve the tax collection process and alleviate the burden on businesses.



While Dr. Bawumia's criticism highlights existing challenges in tax administration, the GRA's response signals a willingness to address these issues and uphold the principles of fairness and integrity in tax collection.



Through collaborative efforts between the GRA, businesses, and other stakeholders, it is hoped that effective solutions can be implemented to streamline tax collection processes and create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.