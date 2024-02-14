GRA warns against non-disclosure of overseas income sources

Business News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is intensifying efforts to ensure Ghanaians disclose their sources of taxable income from overseas, with potential penalties for non-compliance, as revealed by Commissioner Edward Gyamerah during a management retreat in Takoradi.



Under the voluntary disclosure program, residents with income abroad can come forward to disclose their earnings without incurring penalties. The move is part of the GRA's strategy to boost revenue generation in the country.



Gyamerah explained that the voluntary disclosure program provides an opportunity for individuals, companies, and entities with undisclosed income to rectify the situation without facing penalties.



The amendment in 2016 shifted Ghana from source jurisdiction to global, and with information-sharing arrangements with 145 countries, the GRA is keen on ensuring compliance.



For those found culpable, administrative and judicial sanctions will be applied.



Gyamerah stated, "We will use all enforcement procedures to ensure the collection of the tax," emphasizing the GRA's commitment to ensuring tax transparency and certainty.



The retreat focused on the theme "Tax, Transparency, and Certainty, the GRA way."