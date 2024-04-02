GRA workers union calls for government support to enhance revenue collection

Business News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana Revenue Authority Workers Union (GRAWU) has urged the government to support GRA with the right technology and resources to boost revenue collection.



Addressing the 10th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Accra, Mr Theophilus Kwesi Ehun, the Chairman of GRAWU, said the GRA was prepared to engage the government on ways that would enhance revenue collection.



“Whatever strategy, whatever idea that it is that will help our work, that is what we stand to do. Without GRA, we have no union, and without GRA, the economy cannot also thrive. So we call on the government that our doors are opened.”



The NEC meeting, which was held on the theme “Transparency and Fairness in Tax System Revenue Mobilization: The Role of Labor,” aimed to promote transparency and efficient tax administration.



Mr Ehun emphasized that the attainment of revenue targets could be attributed to the dedication and commitment of the GRA staff.



Ehun highlighted the importance of GRA’s role in the economy, stating that without GRA, the union would not exist, and the economy would struggle to thrive.



The Commissioner of Customs, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, in an address read on his behalf by Assistant Commissioner, Mr. Fechin Akoto, said transparency and fairness in the tax system were key to enhancing revenue mobilization and the role of labour was crucial.



He said a robust tax system was the lifeblood of any nation, allowing investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure and social services.



However, a system perceived as opaque or unfair breeds discontent and discourages compliance.



Mr Iddisah said the GRA was committed to increasing transparency in its operations, including simplifying tax codes, providing clear and accessible information to taxpayers and ensuring efficient communication channels for inquiries and feedback.



“By demystifying the tax system, we empower citizens to understand their obligations and contribute meaningfully,” he said, adding that fairness was essential to ensure that certain segments did not disproportionately carry the burden while a select few avoid their fair share,” he said.



He urged Ghanaian workers to advocate for progressive tax structures that ensure high-income earners contribute proportionally and educate members about their tax obligations and benefits of a robust revenue system.



“Together, through transparency and fairness, we can build a tax system that is not just efficient but also inspires trust and fosters a sense of shared responsibility amongst all Ghanaians,” he added.