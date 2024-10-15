GSA pushes for ISO-14001 law to curb illegal mining

Business News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is advocating for a new law mandating the use of ISO-14001, an environmental management standard, across all mining operations to combat illegal mining and promote sustainability.



GSA Director-General Prof. Alex Dodoo emphasized that making ISO-14001 certification compulsory will enforce sustainable practices and reduce environmental damage caused by mining. The standard's voluntary nature currently limits its effectiveness.



The proposal aims to close governance gaps, with GSA working alongside government ministries to implement the legislation. This initiative aligns with efforts to address climate change and promote Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13.