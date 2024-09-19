GSA shuts down company producing substandard mattress

Business News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) shut down ZXZ Company Limited, a Chinese-owned mattress factory in Afienya-Accra, for using uncertified materials, including polystyrene instead of polyurethane, posing health risks.



The factory, which also assembles electronics, operated without GSA certification for two years. A Chinese supervisor admitted to lacking the required license.



GSA emphasized ensuring all products meet approved standards and vowed to discard substandard goods.



The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) raised concerns about foreign businesses selling substandard products at lower prices, unfairly impacting local manufacturers.



GSA warned all foreign-owned firms to comply with regulations.



