Source: thebftonline.com

GSE Fixed Income Market sees 236% YoY growth in August

In August 2024, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) saw notable growth in its fixed income segment, with a 236.02% year-over-year increase in traded volume, reaching GH¢17.92 billion.

This reflects a recovery in market activity following a domestic debt exchange program.

Treasury bills dominated the fixed-income market, making up 64.28% of trades.

Conversely, the equity market showed mixed results.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) fell by 2.98% for the month, closing at 4,359.85 points, though it has gained 39.28% year-to-date.

Individual stock performances varied, with some gaining significantly while others, like MTN and CAL, saw declines.

Overall, trading volumes and values in equities increased substantially year-to-date, highlighting a more dynamic and selective market environment.

