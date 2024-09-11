GSE Fixed Income Market sees 236% YoY growth in August

Business News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

In August 2024, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) saw notable growth in its fixed income segment, with a 236.02% year-over-year increase in traded volume, reaching GH¢17.92 billion.



This reflects a recovery in market activity following a domestic debt exchange program.



Treasury bills dominated the fixed-income market, making up 64.28% of trades.



Conversely, the equity market showed mixed results.



The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) fell by 2.98% for the month, closing at 4,359.85 points, though it has gained 39.28% year-to-date.



Individual stock performances varied, with some gaining significantly while others, like MTN and CAL, saw declines.



Overall, trading volumes and values in equities increased substantially year-to-date, highlighting a more dynamic and selective market environment.