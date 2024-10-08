GSE has embraced technology as vital tool to expand ghana’s capital market, says MD Abena Amoah

Business News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), highlighted the crucial role of technology in enhancing operational efficiency and expanding the capital market during the launch of the 'Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy' Campaign.



She emphasized advancements like TradeLive and the GSE Market Watch portal, which boost market participation.



Ms. Amoah noted that financial literacy is essential for public confidence in a digitalized capital market.



Since 2022, the GSE has reached over 65,000 students through financial literacy programs.



She urged stakeholders to embrace technology to foster a more accessible and inclusive financial ecosystem in Ghana.