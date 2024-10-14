GSE promotes financial literacy, sustainable investing at ‘Ring the Bell’

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is enhancing financial literacy and promoting sustainable investing to position Ghana as a leader in green finance, as outlined by Managing Director Abena Amoah at the ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2024’ event.



The GSE plans to launch the Ghana Investment Marketplace app for easy access to various investment products. Since 2022, the GSE has conducted over 137 financial literacy programs, reaching over 65,000 students.



Additionally, the introduction of Green and Sustainable Bond Market Rules aims to encourage environmentally friendly investments, aligning Ghana's capital markets with global trends in sustainable finance.