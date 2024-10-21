GSE sees 230% surge in value of shares traded by 3Q 24

Business News of Monday, 21 October 2024

By the end of September 2024, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) saw a 230.38% year-on-year increase in the value of shares traded, reaching GH¢1.85 billion. The volume of shares also surged by 126.17% to 933.2 million.



This growth reflects investor confidence, particularly in the ICT and finance sectors, with MTN Ghana leading market activity, contributing 78.16% of total value traded.



GSE’s total market capitalization rose to a record GH¢99.1 billion, a 34.12% year-to-date increase. Despite economic challenges like inflation and currency depreciation, investor interest remains strong, signaling market optimism.