GUTA opposes VAT on electricity and emissions levy

Business News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has vehemently opposed the proposed implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity charges and the imposition of an emission levy.



In a press release issued on February 4, 2023, GUTA expressed serious concerns over the negative impact that these proposed measures could have on businesses in Ghana.



"The proposed VAT on electricity charges will directly impact businesses, particularly those heavily reliant on electricity for their operations. Such businesses will face increased financial strain, which could potentially lead to reduced production capacity, layoffs, and even business closures and ultimately impede economic progress and dampen job creation opportunities," portions of the statement read.



The association has further argued that the proposed taxes would disproportionately affect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Ghana's economy. According to GUTA, these SMEs are already struggling to manage their expenses due to high operational costs, and the proposed taxes would only add to their burden.



GUTA has urged the government to reconsider these proposals and engage in extensive consultations with the business community before implementing any new taxation policies.



The association believes that such consultations would help the government to understand the concerns of businesses and to come up with a taxation policy that is fair, reasonable, and sustainable.



GUTA made it clear that the proposed taxes on electricity charges and emission levies are not in the best interest of the business community in Ghana.



The association hopes that the government will take its concerns seriously and work towards a taxation policy that supports the growth and development of businesses in the country.