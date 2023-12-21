GUTA urges traders to spread Christmas cheer with discounts for customers

Business News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

In a heartwarming gesture, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is calling on traders nationwide to embrace the spirit of giving this holiday season by offering generous discounts to their valued customers.



In an exclusive interview with Kasapa News, Dr. Joseph Obeng, the National Chairman of GUTA, expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of customers amidst the country’s economic challenges.



He emphasized the importance of showing appreciation to loyal patrons during this festive period.



Dr. Obeng passionately urged traders to go above and beyond by offering special Christmas bonuses and unprecedented discounts on their merchandise. This extraordinary gesture aims not only to encourage consumers but also to foster stronger customer relationships that will endure long after the celebrations have ended.



Addressing concerns about potential price hikes, Dr. Obeng dismissed them as baseless rumors.



He firmly stated his belief that traders would not exploit the season’s demand to inflate prices, especially considering the perishable nature of many goods.



However, he advised traders to exercise restraint and maintain fair pricing practices.



“These rumors are mere speculations, and I don’t believe any trader will over hike their prices owing that most of their goods are perishable. Although it may be true, I will advise the traders to desist and peg their prices.”



While acknowledging the influence of supply and demand on prices, Dr. Obeng urged consumers and the general public to leverage the country’s consumer marketing system.



By carefully selecting traders who offer moderate prices, customers can send a powerful message to those few who may consider overpricing their products. This collective action will ensure that fair and reasonable prices prevail in the Ghanaian market.



“Since Ghanaian market is not monopolistic in nature, it will be in the best interest of the consumers to buy from traders whose pricing are moderate to serve as a punishment for the few who overprice their goods.”



In a separate commendation, Dr. Obeng expressed his appreciation to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his proactive efforts in enhancing trader security during this festive season.



“Thanks to these measures, no crimes have been reported thus far, allowing traders to operate in a safe and secure environment.



“As the holiday season approaches, GUTA’s call for traders to embrace generosity and goodwill resonates strongly. By offering remarkable discounts and bonuses, traders can spread joy and make a lasting impact on their customers’ lives. Let us come together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas and create a truly memorable experience for all.”