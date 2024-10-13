Galamsey is affecting sustainable infrastructure development – Chamber of Construction

Business News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: 3news

Emmanuel Tetteh Martey, Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, has raised concerns about the negative impact of illegal mining on sustainable infrastructure development.



Speaking at the Chamber's AGM in Takoradi, Martey emphasized the construction sector's heavy dependence on natural resources and urged collective action to combat illegal mining.



He called for government intervention and collaboration with environmental groups.



The AGM, themed "Climate Adaptation Strategies in Sustainable Infrastructure Development," also featured discussions on integrating climate resilience into infrastructure, with the NPP and NDC representatives highlighting their future plans for the construction sector.