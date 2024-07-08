Gari traders in Koforidua struggle as cassava shortage pushes up prices

Business News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: GNA

The gari market in Koforidua is facing a severe cassava shortage, causing prices to surge.



A Ghana News Agency survey revealed that traders struggled with poor sales last month due to the price hike.



Farmers shifting to garden eggs and okra cultivation led to cassava scarcity.



The price of a 20kg bucket of gari rose from Gh¢38 to Gh¢45, while a kilogram increased from Gh¢35 to Gh¢40.



Traders appealed for government support with subsidized farming equipment to sustain production. Gari, a staple food rich in nutrients, remains vital for many Ghanaians.