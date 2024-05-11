GhIPSS CEO awarded at the Arab-Afro Digital Payment summit

Business News of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: GNA

Archie Hesse, CEO of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), has received the prestigious Best Leadership in Payment Regulatory Anglophone award at the Arab-Afro Digital Payments Symposium, Exhibition & Awards in Morocco.



The award recognised his exceptional leadership in navigating regulatory complexities, ensuring compliance, and fostering progress in the payment systems landscape.



This honour adds to Mr. Hesse’s extensive collection of awards, underscoring his transformative leadership at GhIPSS, which has garnered global recognition.



Under his guidance, GhIPSS has undergone a remarkable evolution, collaborating with banks and non-bank financial institutions to introduce a variety of electronic payment channels to the public.



Notable innovations include Mobile Money Interoperability, GhQR, GhanaPay, and Direct Credit Near Real Time, among others.



Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Hesse emphasised his commitment to advancing the cause of payments not only in Ghana but also on a global scale.



He credited the dedicated staff of GhIPSS and the supportive Board for their confidence and cooperation in delivering a modern payment system for Ghana.



Mr. Hesse pledged to continue working with stakeholders to ensure widespread adoption of electronic payment channels, thereby fulfilling the mandate of transitioning Ghana into an electronic payment society.



The Arab-Afro Digital Payment summit aimed to stimulate economic advancement and innovation, particularly addressing issues of the digital divide and limited service access in remote regions, with a focus on the payments domain.



Organised by BII World, the two-day event brought together strategic leaders from the Middle East and Africa’s banking and financial services sector, to share insights and experiences on digital journey excellence, operational excellence in payments, financial services, and succeeding in payment innovations within the realms of PayTech and FinTech.