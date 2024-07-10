You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 10Article 1959050

Business News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Ghana Enterprises Agency announces partnership to enhance MSMEs Market Access

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA)

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) has partnered with Lokko House and Jowato Company Limited under the GEA/Mastercard Foundation Business In A Box (BizBox) Project to promote market access for MSMEs in Ghana.

This initiative will provide retail spaces for high-quality and innovative Ghana-made products, particularly those by young women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The partnership aims to boost sales and revenue for MSMEs, increase visibility of local products, attract investment, stimulate economic development, and generate employment opportunities.

The BizBox Project seeks to create 250,000 jobs, with 70% for women and 10% for PWDs, by 2027.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment