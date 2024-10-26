Ghana Enterprises Agency unveils Ghana Mall, a hub for entrepreneurship and economic growth

Business News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Mall, launched by the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is a significant milestone in Ghana's economic development.



It provides a platform for over 800 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to showcase their products, enhancing visibility and revenue growth. Part of the BizBox Project, the mall fosters B2B networking and promotes locally made goods, contributing to job creation for Ghanaian youth.



GEA CEO Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh emphasized the agency's commitment to supporting SME growth and market access, making the mall a symbol of economic empowerment and sustainability in Ghana.