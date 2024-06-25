You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 25Article 1954301

Source: The Chronicle

Ghana Gas owes GNPC $604m as at the end of December 2023

GNPC new headoffice in Takoradi GNPC new headoffice in Takoradi

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL) received 10% less raw gas in 2023 due to upstream supply constraints.

GNGCL's indebtedness to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) rose by 78% to $604,051,751.38 by the end of 2023.

The processed volume of Lean Gas and LPG declined, while the volume of condensates increased.

GNGCL received $271,493,365.62 from the sale of LPG, Lean Gas, and stabilised Condensates in 2023.

The largest client for gas transporter service charges was ENI. The volume and revenue from the sale of LPG and condensates showed declines in 2023.

