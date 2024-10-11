Ghana Kicks-Off ECOWAS Free Roaming With Togo and Benin

Business News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

On October 9, 2024, Ghana's Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Charles Acheampong, launched the ECOWAS Free Roaming initiative between Ghana, Togo, and Benin.



This initiative, following Ghana's successful agreement with Côte d'Ivoire, allows citizens of these countries to use mobile services without international roaming charges for 30 days.



Hon. Acheampong highlighted its role in fostering seamless communication and regional unity.



Dr. Joe Anokye, Director General of the NCA, emphasized the initiative's significance in strengthening ties across West Africa and praised the collaborative efforts of Ghana, Togo, and Benin.