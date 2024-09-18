Ghana Knowledge and Skills Bank portal launched to transform digital learning

Business News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Knowledge and Skills Bank (GKSB) is a digital platform launched to provide over 5 million educational resources for all levels, from basic to vocational training.



Funded by the World Bank and supported by MTN, it promotes inclusive, quality education in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal Four.



Accessible for free, the portal offers AI-powered, interactive learning, exam prep, and career tools, bridging the urban-rural educational divide.



Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum emphasized its role in modernizing Ghana's education system to meet 21st-century demands, ensuring competitive, self-paced learning nationwide.



