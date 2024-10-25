Ghana Link working to resolve ICUMS technical difficulties, assures full restoration of system soon

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana Link Network Services Limited is working to resolve technical difficulties affecting the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) that began on October 23, 2024.



The company confirmed that its technical team is diligently addressing the issues and expects full operational capacity to be restored soon.



They apologized for any inconvenience caused by the disruption and assured users that service restoration updates would be communicated promptly.



Ghana Link reaffirmed its commitment to minimizing the impact on traders relying on the ICUMS platform for their operations.