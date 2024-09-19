Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry announces 4th Chamber Business Awards

Business News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

The 4th Chamber Business Awards, hosted by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), will be held on September 27, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Under the patronage of His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, the event will honor businesses and individuals excelling in leadership, innovation, and sustainability.



The awards are noted for their rigorous and transparent selection process, overseen by a Technical Committee from various prestigious institutions. Tickets are available for VIPs, GNCCI members, non-members, and corporate tables, with prices ranging from GH₵500 to GH₵15,000.