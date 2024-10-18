Ghana, Norway commemorate oil for development programme

Business News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) commemorated 16 years of partnership with Ghana under the Oil for Development (OfD) program.



Launched in 2008, the partnership focused on building Ghana's institutional capacity and regulatory frameworks for environmental management in the oil and gas sector. Three phases of the program, supported by Norway, strengthened Ghana’s ability to manage petroleum resources sustainably.



Notable achievements include the development of the Environmental Management Petroleum Policy and improved communication strategies. As the partnership concludes this year, Norway commended Ghana’s progress and expressed hopes for future collaboration in other areas.