Ghana Property Expo returns to London: Unlocking real estate opportunities

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo (GPLE) is back for its eighth year, set to take place in London on November 9-10, 2024. This premier event showcases Ghana's flourishing real estate market, offering a unique opportunity for diaspora and international investors to explore wealth-building prospects through property ownership in West Africa.



Since its inception in 2017, GPLE has significantly influenced



Read full articleGhana's real estate sector, connecting global investors with local opportunities.



This year's theme, “Diligently Building Wealth Through Ghana Real Estate: The Future of Property Investment,” reflects the country's recent economic growth, with a reported GDP increase of 6.9% in Q2 2024—the highest in five years of a vibrant economy, political stability, and increasing urbanization have positioned it as a prime destination for investment.



Organisers Anna and Victoria Agyekum of On Point Property Management Ltd, the Expo will feature top developers and industry experts, offering insights into various investment options, including luxury properties and rental opportunities.



With more than one million annual tourists visiting Ghana, primarily from the US and UK, the demand for real estate is surging, driven by the appeal of luxury amenities and urban living. Lifestyle factors of swimming pools, rooftop lounges, and grocery shops integrated into new developments, are further fueling this real estate boom.



Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghanathority, emphasizes Ghana's potential as a cultural and economic hub in Africa, stating that the Expo plays a vital role in promoting the country's investment opportunities. He noted the impressive growth in tourism and investment, highlighting real estate as a major benefactor. Attendees will have the chance to connect with real estate firms, ensuring informed decision-making.



The GPLE will also conclude its tour in Accra on D17, 2024, reinforcing its commitment to empowering individuals in Ghana’s vibrant property market. With a focus on building generational wealth, the Expo aims to provide participants with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate Ghana’s property landscape successfully. For more information and ticket details, visit the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo website.