Ghana Reportedly Makes New Mineral Discovery

Business News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

A significant tantalum discovery has been made in the Bewadze-Mankoadze area of Ghana's Kibi-Winneba Belt, as detailed in a study by researchers Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari, Joshua Nkansah, and Salaam Jansbaka Adams.



Tantalum-rich pegmatites were identified, with concentrated deposits found in the southwestern section of the study area.



Tantalum, essential for renewable energy technologies, could boost Ghana's foreign exchange earnings and support its renewable energy goals.



Other valuable minerals, including spodumene, beryl, and tourmaline, were also found, positioning Ghana as a key player in the global tantalum supply chain.



