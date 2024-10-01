You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 01Article 1988057

Business News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

    

Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana Secures $30 Million Grant for Forest Conservation

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana’s Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor and UAE’s Climate Minister, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Ghana’s Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor and UAE’s Climate Minister, Dr. Amna Al Dahak

The Government of Ghana has signed a $30 million grant agreement with the UAE to support forest fringe communities in forest protection, restoration, and reforestation efforts.

This initiative is part of the Resilient Ghana Package, launched at COP28 in Dubai, to achieve biodiversity and climate objectives.

Ghana’s Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, expressed commitment to sustainable strategies for habitat restoration and species protection.

UAE’s Climate Minister, Dr. Amna Al Dahak, emphasized the collaboration’s aim to reverse deforestation and improve local livelihoods, highlighting the UAE’s global leadership in addressing biodiversity and climate challenges.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment