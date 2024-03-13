Ghana Shippers’ Authority CEO calls for harmonized trade standards in Africa

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), Mr. Baffour Okyere Sarpong, has stressed the importance of implementing deliberate measures to guide trade on the African continent.



During a meeting with a delegation from the Cameroon Shippers Council (CNSC) in Accra, Mr. Sarpong highlighted the need for African states to adopt continental standards to support trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and facilitate intra-African trade among shippers.



Mr. Sarpong emphasized that the success of the AfCFTA depends on creating a conducive environment for seamless trade across borders.



Adopting continental standards could streamline processes, reduce barriers, and foster a more integrated and efficient trading landscape for shippers operating within the continent.



He noted that the AfCFTA has the potential to provide a platform for African countries to leapfrog their socio-economic fortunes but stressed the need for concerted efforts to establish harmonized trade guidelines and standards.



The delegation from the CNSC, led by Faliki Aicha, Assistant Director of Trade Facilitation, expressed keen interest in collaborating with the GSA to address common challenges faced by shippers in both countries and the sub-region.



Mr. Sarpong called upon stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sectors to support this endeavor, as it holds the key to unlocking discussions encompassing concerns regarding charges by shipping service providers, data sharing, and the overall cost of doing business.



The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of the GSA and CNSC to collaborate in protecting and promoting the interests of shippers, not only within their respective countries but also across the sub-region.