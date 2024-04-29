Ghana Shippers’ Authority to sign Service Level Agreements with stakeholders

Business News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability in the Shipping and Logistics sector, the Ghana Shippers’ Authority has initiated steps to sign Service Level Agreements with stakeholders in the industry.



The objective is to ensure that both shippers and shipping service providers fulfil their obligations to each other, thus fostering economic growth.



These agreements will delineate the responsibilities of shipping service providers towards shippers, streamline port clearance processes, clarify time-related shipping costs, provide guidance on cost avoidance strategies, and define the role of the GSA in this context.



Mr Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GSA, announced these developments in a speech delivered on his behalf by Mrs. Sylvia Asana Dauda Owu, the Director of Operations at GSA during a workshop on “Avoiding Demurrage and Rent” for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) held at the Shippers’ House in Accra on Tuesday, April 23 2024.



He stated, “The GSA is actively working to enforce the provisions outlined in the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Regulations 2012 (L.I. 2190), with a specific focus on Section 6, which outlines service standards designed to uphold minimum quality levels in shipping services provided to shippers.”



He reiterated the Authority’s commitment to establishing a “demurrage-free port” in the interest of shippers and the national economy.



Additionally, he urged MDAs and leadership of State-Owned Enterprises to expedite the clearance of consignments from ports to minimize avoidable costs incurred using state resources.



Mrs Monica Josiah, Head of the Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation Department at GSA, appealed to MDAs responsible for granting permits and licenses to shippers to be mindful of the services they provide to avoid demurrage charges.



Participants, including freight forwarders and representatives of various MDAs, emphasised the importance of staying informed about new developments that could be crucial for operating a cost-effective business