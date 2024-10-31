Ghana Trade Fair redevelopment to be completed by end of year - CEO discloses

Business News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The CEO of Ghana Trade Fair Limited, Agnes Adu, announced that the redevelopment of the Ghana Trade Fair site is on track for completion by year-end.



The project features a major convention center, crucial for hosting international events, with 90% of infrastructure—including roads and power supply—already completed.



Additionally, plans include constructing a hotel, retail spaces, and a data center, with construction beginning in early 2025.



This redevelopment aims to revitalize Ghana's trade landscape, attracting both local and international businesses, and is expected to yield significant economic benefits.