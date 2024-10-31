You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 31Article 2000735

Ghana Trade Fair redevelopment to be completed by end of year - CEO discloses

The CEO of Ghana Trade Fair Limited, Agnes Adu, announced that the redevelopment of the Ghana Trade Fair site is on track for completion by year-end.

The project features a major convention center, crucial for hosting international events, with 90% of infrastructure—including roads and power supply—already completed.

Additionally, plans include constructing a hotel, retail spaces, and a data center, with construction beginning in early 2025.

This redevelopment aims to revitalize Ghana's trade landscape, attracting both local and international businesses, and is expected to yield significant economic benefits.

