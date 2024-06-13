You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 13Article 1949942
business

Business News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Ghana-UNIDO trade collaboration has enhanced growth, competitiveness of SMEs – Trade Minister

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

Ghana's Trade Minister, K.T. Hammond, has praised the collaboration with UNIDO, saying it has enhanced growth and competitiveness of SMEs.

The EU-funded WACOMP program has strengthened capacities in export value-chains, created jobs, and boosted industrial competitiveness.

Over 200 participants, including SMEs and delegations from ECOWAS countries, attended the 3rd Cluster International Conference to share sustainable solutions and innovations. The partnership has led to rapid growth of private sector jobs, especially among youth, and has empowered women economically.

UNIDO and EU representatives commended the progress and commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment