Ghana aims to generate $1bn annually from salt production

Ghana is strategically positioning itself to become the leading salt producer in Sub-Saharan Africa, with the potential to generate approximately one billion dollars annually from salt production, according to Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIFF).



In an interview with Oxford Business Economics Africa, Mr. Koranteng highlighted Ghana's commitment to investing $30 million in salt production, recognizing its diverse applications in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, food preservation, and aluminum castings.



He explained, "Ghana is positioning itself as the number one salt producer in Sub-Saharan Africa. There's the potential for Ghana to make about $1 billion every year from salt alone."



He indicated the country's focus on expanding the value chain of salt, citing Electrochem, which manages a 41,000-acre space in Ada Songo, as the largest salt production company in Sub-Saharan Africa.



With a production potential of 2.2 million tonnes of salt annually, Ghana aims to leverage its salt industry not only for revenue generation but also to meet the raw material needs of various sectors.



Mr. Koranteng highlighted the 14,000 uses of salt, emphasising its significance in supporting industries such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and food preservation.